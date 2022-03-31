Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.20

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.20 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 1283835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of £471.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.54.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
