ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 222,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,742,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

