Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,946. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immuneering by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

