Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 80,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,269. Immatics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

