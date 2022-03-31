Illuvium Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.16 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $648.24 or 0.01372617 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $421.87 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.89 or 0.07216027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.82 or 1.00076578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055070 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.