Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.