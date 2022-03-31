Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.
Illumina stock opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,974,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
