Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

ITW stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

