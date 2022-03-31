IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 8,373,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

