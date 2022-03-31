I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

