I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.
Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
