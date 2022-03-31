Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

HYFM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. 283,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,333,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

