HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.99.

HUYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,953. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

