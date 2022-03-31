Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.98. 227,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,814,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $983.62 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.