Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 176,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

