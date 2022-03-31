Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

