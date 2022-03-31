HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.79.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 1,184,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,904,213. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.