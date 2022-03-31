HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,690,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 39,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 12,121,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HP by 179.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,275.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 273.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

