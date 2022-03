Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSWLF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

About Hostelworld Group (Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.