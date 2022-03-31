Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

