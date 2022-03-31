Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.