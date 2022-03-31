Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 187,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.