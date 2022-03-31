Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

HON stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,577. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.