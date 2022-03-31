Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,671 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.20.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
