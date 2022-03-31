Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 78,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,671 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

