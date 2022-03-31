home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 9%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shot up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.08 ($7.78) and last traded at €7.08 ($7.78). 251,205 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.14).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on H24 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on home24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on home24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get home24 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.81.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.