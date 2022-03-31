Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. Home Depot has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

