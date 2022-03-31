Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.
NYSE HD opened at $308.46 on Thursday. Home Depot has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
