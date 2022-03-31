Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $9.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,966. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

