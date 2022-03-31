HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of HRT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

