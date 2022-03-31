Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ HIFS opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $369.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $743.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $432.19.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
