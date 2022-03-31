Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $369.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $743.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

