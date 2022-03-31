HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 5.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.