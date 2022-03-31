Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 8%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.15. 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 604,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

