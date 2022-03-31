Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $603,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

