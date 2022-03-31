Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,672.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,977.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,177.67. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,518.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

