Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $201,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

