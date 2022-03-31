Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 309 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $223.95 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

