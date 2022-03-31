Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 152 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

