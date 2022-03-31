Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

