Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Corning by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

