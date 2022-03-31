Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,255.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.84.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

