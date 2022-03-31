Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

