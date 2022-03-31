Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Comparison

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Her Imports alerts:

This table compares Her Imports and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds 8.67% 14.67% 10.59%

This table compares Her Imports and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds $97.36 million 2.01 $8.42 million $0.15 21.47

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Her Imports and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Her Imports on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Her Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Her Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.