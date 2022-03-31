Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3306 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.
