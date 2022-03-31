Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.13. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 62,395 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

