Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock remained flat at $$91.95 on Tuesday. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

