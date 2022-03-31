Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Energy (USEG) and Its Competitors

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Energy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.14% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -15.23% 4.37% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for U.S. Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2204 10876 15608 594 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.16%. Given U.S. Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$6.44 million -12.53 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 4.89

U.S. Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. Energy competitors beat U.S. Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

