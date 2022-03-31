Head to Head Survey: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87% Pinduoduo 8.40% 15.76% 6.48%

This table compares Augmedix and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 6.54 -$15.60 million N/A N/A Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 3.68 $1.22 billion $0.82 53.37

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Augmedix and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 1 4 7 0 2.50

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 132.76%. Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $82.82, indicating a potential upside of 89.26%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Augmedix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

