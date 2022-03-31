Head to Head Review: System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares System1 and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.58) -32.66

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex.

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -5.30% 0.67% Yandex -4.40% 1.80% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for System1 and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Yandex has a consensus target price of $82.80, suggesting a potential upside of 337.17%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than System1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yandex beats System1 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

