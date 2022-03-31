Head to Head Review: QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) versus Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QIAGEN and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $2.25 billion 5.06 $512.60 million $2.21 22.69 Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 20.37 -$128.33 million ($3.20) -0.65

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QIAGEN and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 0 0 0 N/A Aligos Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Risk and Volatility

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 22.76% 20.58% 10.30% Aligos Therapeutics -2,944.02% -67.03% -54.33%

Summary

QIAGEN beats Aligos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

