Head-To-Head Review: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) vs. Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 6,472.08 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.28 $87.74 million $1.15 9.65

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07%

Risk and Volatility

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Group beats Newegg Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

