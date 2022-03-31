Head-To-Head Review: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.16 $1.12 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.87 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -63.54

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.20%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

