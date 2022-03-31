Head to Head Contrast: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.36 billion 13.13 -$26.73 million ($0.32) -174.97 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 4.12 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -100.23

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuance Communications and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.11%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -7.41% 2.65% 1.16% Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.30% 10.80%

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Nuance Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. It serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. The company markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. As of March 4, 2022, Nuance Communications, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

