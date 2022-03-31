Head to Head Comparison: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) versus La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,251.35%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 25.96% -27.07% 20.11% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -83.27% -55.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 1.56 $19.66 million $0.57 7.51 Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 95.28 -$57.83 million ($1.53) -0.73

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Applied Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

